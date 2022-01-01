Instilling fear through the Ukraine war

Why Athens’ role as a US ‘proxy’ directly threatens Türkiye

Athens’ unexpected outburst against Türkiye made headlines worldwide. While everyone was trying to figure out the reasons underlying this attitude, I posed the following question in this column: “who is backing Athens?” Noting that Greece has been appointed to act as a “proxy” here. Proxy was already a popular term used to describe what transpired, and it fit Greece well. Then that’s all there is to it. Is it the wrong adjective? Not really. But is it 100% accurate? Well, there is more to it.