The Ukraine war depends on it, Russia and China depend on it. Gulf countries have already cast their votes with the OPEC decision, and depend on it. We already depend on it, and all of Europe depends on it. Germany and France specifically depend on it. What does it mean to spend two years with the crippled U.S. President Joe Biden? Let’s say he goes, but will the state be with the next president? The Pacific depends on it. The U.K. depends on it the most. As one of the game-setters, its own domestic politics and economic instability, its order – which has invested all “bets” on the anti-Russia position – depend on it. Iran, Iraq, Egypt, and especially Greece’s compass is fixed. Poland depends on it. The Caspian basin depends on it. Central Asia depends on it.