November promises to be an interesting month for global politics
One. It will be revealed whether one of the “global bearing” points have shifted. There are so many countries/crises waiting worldwide for the U.S. interim elections.
The predominant opinion is that Congress's power, consisting of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate will weaken. Of course, state lawmakers are up for reelection as well, and even this is important. At times countries experience economic/social/political stability, “state governments” become increasingly restless. This is an American classic. Past taumas are recalled.
This is the likelihood that will ruin the president’s hand in “foreign policy,” which is one of the main areas in which he has the greatest freedom. It will inevitably give rise to political outcomes around the world.
The Ukraine war depends on it, Russia and China depend on it. Gulf countries have already cast their votes with the OPEC decision, and depend on it. We already depend on it, and all of Europe depends on it. Germany and France specifically depend on it. What does it mean to spend two years with the crippled U.S. President Joe Biden? Let’s say he goes, but will the state be with the next president? The Pacific depends on it. The U.K. depends on it the most. As one of the game-setters, its own domestic politics and economic instability, its order – which has invested all “bets” on the anti-Russia position – depend on it. Iran, Iraq, Egypt, and especially Greece’s compass is fixed. Poland depends on it. The Caspian basin depends on it. Central Asia depends on it.
This is not “dependence” in the literal sense for most. The vast majority are “waiting with their eyes squinted”!
It will have the same effect on U.S. internal dynamics. How will the economic crisis gain speed with the crippling of Biden’s administration, and what effect will it have on Washington and Pentagon?
The U.S. midterm elections may result in one of the “global bearing” points shifting. Even if Biden wins, that point will at most remain “blurred.”
FREQUENCY OF CLUSTERING SIGN OF INCLINATION TOWARDS EAST
Two.
The “Turkic States Organization (TSO) Summit” will be held on Nov. 10-11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The TSO is now being followed more closely by the world, because these big and small “clusterings” are interpreted as the world’s inclination towards the East. It is thought that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) “Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)” (note that the SCO also institutionalized with the last meeting), and other similar organizations confirm this opinion. The interest shown in these convergences by countries such as Iran and Pakistan is growing the map. Ankara’s “Asia Again” initiative is, in fact, a continuation/compartment of this aspect.
However, this TSO summit has specific importance for Türkiye.
The Turkish Republic of Nothern Cyprus (TRNC) is likely to gain permanent membership to the TSO, or at least have its name included on official documents. This will create both a momentum in sync with the “Türkiye Century” with Türkiye’s power, and liven up the picture in terms of East Mediterranean geopolitics, and energy sources.
This will further encourage some non-regional countries that are in doubt to establish relations with the TRNC. It is still early to determine whether super powers’ – and particularly Russia’s – position regarding the TRNC will change, but the destination can be reached once steps taken “calmly and with ease” meet with the new conjuncture.
Let alone, some groups call innovations in Israel-Türkiye relations "updates.” No. Relations will not carry on through the older version. Former relations were convicted, and they must remain that way. There are new conditions now, and they may be added to the Mediterranean equation.
Meanwhile, the latest statements from Egypt that “Relations with Türkiye deteriorated due to Türkiye’s unchanging attitude in Libya,” might have been a lesson to “local” cries along the lines of, “Make peace with Cairo regardless of the terms and conditions.” The same lessons apply to criticisms aimed at Libya policies, and proposals to make peace with Greece.
PUTIN-BIDEN MEETING ‘UNDER NEW CONDITIONS’
Three.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be attending the G20 Summit on Nov. 15-16, in Bali, Indonesia.
As it will take place after the U.S. interim elections, everyone will be there with different sentiments.
The Ukraine war, and its – primarily economic – effects on the world will unquestionably headline the G20 summit agenda. The vast majority of member countries are unhappy in this sense. They don’t say it out loud, but their complaints are endless. They are right. Hence, whether there can be grounds for the Russia-U.S. meeting is one of the main subjects of preparations for the summit.
It is a weak probability for now, but the likely super summit may bring new hope for peace in Ukraine. Especially if Democrats lose the midterm elections, the G20 summit final declaration will need to be read well. The bilateral meetings President Erdogan will hold at the summit need to be analyzed carefully as well!
Four.
There is another matter Ankara needs to take care of – or rather, not take care of – “in the middle” of all this!
‘GO TODAY, COME TOMORROW’
Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership matter
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is coming to Türkiye on Nov. 4. His visit will be followed by Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Their problem is the same: To pressure Ankara. Of the 30 NATO members, 28 approved the two countries’ NATO membership – except Hungary and Türkiye. Budapest is expected to approve before the year ends. Then, we will be the only ones remaining. Thus, the pressure is rising.
Türkiye’s current position is that the two countries fail to fulfill their promises. Especially Sweden. They make attractive statements, but their actions are not satisfying.
This is one aspect. On the other hand, there is one group that claims their membership should not be approved even if the conditions are fulfilled. They recall Greece’s return to NATO, and remind that nobody can guarantee what these countries will do “later.”
