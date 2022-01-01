The union of those who 'look the other way'....
In an interview President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave to journalists after his visit to Indonesia (G20 Summit), he said, “You can’t have eternal resentment, quarreling in politics. You can sit, evaluate, and renew accordingly when the time is right. As Türkiye, we can reassess relations with the countries with which we have problems in these areas. We can start over again, especially after the June elections.”
This statement, which refers to Syria-Assad as the subject, sets the nature and time for the prospective direction of relations between the two countries.
As you may recall, Russia has recently said, “If such contact does happen, we can host it,” meaning, “we can intervene.”
This is a new situation and gives rise to questions.
When contemplating President Erdogan’s new normalization step, should we remember the “Taksim attack” as well?
Of course.
We can include the latest attack considering both as the origin of terrorism, and the “'terrorist headquarters’ backing it.”
Moscow’s initiatives to encourage Türkiye for Damascus are no secret. However, looking at this medium-term new normalization maneuver, we need to include countries other than Russia that have started to appear on the stage.
For example, Israel.
Everybody knows the developments in Türkiye-Israel relations. We are all aware of its association with Syria as well. Furthermore, it is obvious that Russia is ignoring Israel’s attack on various parts of Syria, including Damascus. Despite tensions between Tel Aviv and Kremlin from time to time regarding the Ukraine crisis, Russia overlooks Israel in Syria, and Israel overlooks Russia in Ukraine.
DANGEROUS FORMAT
It would be wrong to mention Israel but not Iran. We need to accept that the circumstances show Tehran is the capital least happy about a convergence between Türkiye and Syria.
For starters, Iran is under sanctions anyway. Two, internal protests are constantly ongoing. Three, the foreign minister accused the West Wednesday, and said, “They want to start a civil war.” Four, relations with Gulf countries, which were mending at one stage, burst into flames once again. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) warned Tehran regarding Iran’s actions towards Kurds in the region! Five, it is known that Tehran has been taking on a greater role in Syria compared to Russia since the Ukraine war. Six, its biggest nightmare became a reality. Armenia was defeated. Azerbaijan emerged and came to the border. In fact, Türkiye came as well, but as Ankara has never been one to play dirty, it is not pushing it – we are proud – but if we recall the Organization of Turkic States, it means “Turks have come.” Seven, Israel is not attacking Syria. It is attacking Iran in Syria. Israel is in Azerbaijan as well. In other words, it means, “if you come under my nose in Syria, I will get under your nose in Azerbaijan.” For example, is there any MOSSAD contribution to the “spy network” that was revealed this week in Baku? Eight, Iraq. Iran’s presence is becoming conflictive. Additionally, their attack on Northern Iraq is making it worse. We are not even mentioning nine, the nuclear dispute with the West, and ten, its rejection to opening the energy paths.
One note for us: We need to weigh the scale of Russia and China’s support and geopolitical protection to this country. We haven’t forgotten.
After Russia, we also discussed what Israel and Iran think about the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Syria. Let us come to the point now: What will the U.S. think?
THE 'FAT LADY’S’ OBESITY
This brings us to Taksim. President Erdogan’s statements before and after the attack, the interior minister, and Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli’s statements are all addressed to the U.S. They are speaking to Washington.
The U.S. is also the origin of this attack. We know the reasons behind its existence, the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) and its Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), fuel, Russia’s presence, Israel, et cetera.
What would the U.S. say about a convergence between Ankara and Damascus? Surely we are not going to ask the U.S., but we want to predict their reaction. The U.S. played a major role in the Syria crisis and the rise of the problems it caused since former President Barack Obama’s period. Türkiye has had faults/flaws. But this is the point we reached now.
Will normalization reduce U.S. presence in Syria and the region? Yes. It will make it difficult for them to support terrorism, which has become their state policy. It will reduce its protection for Israel, but Türkiye-Israel may come into play. Fuel? It won’t happen willingly. It will not approve of it, but it will be pressured.
Especially a Türkiye-Syria operation against the terrorist organization – though it is an unlikely possibility for now – would be something else.
Türkiye’s expansion to Syria is based on these changes in regional dynamics.
WHAT DOES UK-GREEK CYPRUS STRATEGIC DEAL MEAN?
A strategic deal was signed on Nov. 15 in London between the U.K. and Southern Cyprus. It is a deal of economic context, including defense, as well as foreign policy.
Essentially, the U.K. already has a presence in Southern Cyprus. It has bases and is one of the guarantors. Then why do they need this deal? Why now?
The most powerful step towards recognizing the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” (TRNC) as a state was taken in the most recent Organization of Turkic States summit, and member countries included the TRNC among them. It is not a full member yet. But this is how such things are done.
It could be said that this has been one of the strongest “recognition” steps for Cyprus since 1974.
This is the reason/timing relationship of the U.K.’s strategic deal with Greek Cyprus. This is how London responded. It underlined both Southern Cyprus and its own guarantorship, saying, “There is only one state in Cyprus, and that is the Greeks.”
It thus made a show of strength towards protecting the established order, and the status quo – which is in its own interest. It means nothing for Tukey and the TRNC after this stage – other than seeing London’s position.
Interestingly though, Greek is complaining as well, but it could not make much noise!
