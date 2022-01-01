The union of those who 'look the other way'....

For starters, Iran is under sanctions anyway. Two, internal protests are constantly ongoing. Three, the foreign minister accused the West Wednesday, and said, “They want to start a civil war.” Four, relations with Gulf countries, which were mending at one stage, burst into flames once again. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) warned Tehran regarding Iran’s actions towards Kurds in the region! Five, it is known that Tehran has been taking on a greater role in Syria compared to Russia since the Ukraine war. Six, its biggest nightmare became a reality. Armenia was defeated. Azerbaijan emerged and came to the border. In fact, Türkiye came as well, but as Ankara has never been one to play dirty, it is not pushing it – we are proud – but if we recall the Organization of Turkic States, it means “Turks have come.” Seven, Israel is not attacking Syria. It is attacking Iran in Syria. Israel is in Azerbaijan as well. In other words, it means, “if you come under my nose in Syria, I will get under your nose in Azerbaijan.” For example, is there any MOSSAD contribution to the “spy network” that was revealed this week in Baku? Eight, Iraq. Iran’s presence is becoming conflictive. Additionally, their attack on Northern Iraq is making it worse. We are not even mentioning nine, the nuclear dispute with the West, and ten, its rejection to opening the energy paths.