War of ‘classified documents’ in Washington: Everything for Ukraine!

The House of Representatives, which is one of Congress’ two chambers, passed over following the November U.S. elections from the ruling Democrats to the Republicans.

However, it took 15 rounds of voting – like nothing seen in the last century – for the House speaker’s election.

Kevin McCarthy, who replaced former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had to make numerous concessions for the chair, and the House’s operation became open to producing problems any moment. It caused a perception of weakness in the U.S.’s stance/appearance.

The matter, which took no attention in Türkiye, is quite important. There is a part related to the Ukraine war, because there is the struggle among the Republicans. The group that is close to Pentagon wants the “war to continue,” and the other front wants the war/expenses to end.

Additionally, there is now a battle of classified documents. Like his predecessor Donald Trump, U.S. President Joe Biden has also been revealed to take these home/to his office, and keep them there. This was officially accepted by the White House as well.

Now, the two matters are not unrelated. They are part of the same Washington schemes. We can even resemble it to the Watergate scandal.

Democrats want the war and are supporting it anyway. They see it as the way for global economic tributes to flow into the U.S. Troops and the intelligence community, defense/weapons companies all want the water to continue. This is how they show their influence among the Republicans.

Now, a “civil war” has started through both Biden's and former President Trump’s documents.

WHAT’S IN THE DOCUMENTS?!

Two matters are carefully kept away from the American and world public: First, who is “taking and leaking” these documents, and why now? Second, what is in these documents?

Looking at U.S. media and news sources’ revelations, Biden’s classified documents in particular are related to Ukraine.

We witnessed in 2014 and recalled with the Ukraine war that when Biden was Obama’s vice president, he was interested in foreign policy, especially Ukraine. Biden advised for two years, including in 2016, the team that was on duty in Ukraine in the U.S./CIA-backed revolution. His family members’ names were also mentioned abundantly in the fiscal operations in this country.

The change of majorities in the House shows a step will be taken to investigate these. The new speaker is eager as well. But we will see in time whether he was discouraged, indebted, or “understood” during the election rounds.

Let us not be mistaken, Biden will not get into trouble for this. Biden is long one of the main gears of the U.S. established order. He is “too big to sink.”

But there is a lesson in this for us.

Both Democrats and Republicans are partners in crime with regards to the Ukraine war, and crushing Russia to get to China next, catching Europe by the nose, and taking over its fortunes.

We call this organization the U.S.!

Following Armenia, the CIA director is now in Libya

In brief, CIA Director William Burns first visited Yerevan. He was followed by the MI6 chief. Following this visit, Armenia started to stand up against the new Caspian-Caucasus map, against Russia. The CIA chief last Thursday visited Libya. He met here with Prime Minister Dbeibeh. Meanwhile, the Italian foreign minister was in Türkiye at the same time, holding meetings with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Finally, we saw, “Italy offered to mediate between Türkiye-Egypt,” headlines in news. Egypt had recently renewed its maritime zones in a way that would end the Libya-Türkiye deal. Libya, on the other hand, united the east-west fronts in Cairo. The CIA chief was in Libya in this atmosphere.

As known, Libya has been drifting away since 2011, after former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by the U.S. There is mention even now of a civil war possibility. There are three main reasons for American interest: First, is oil. Second, Africa as a new global field of struggle. Third, Russian presence. In this respect, exactly like Armenia, it is the extension of the Ukraine war.

On Dbeibeh's side, the CIA visit is a development that strengthens his political legitimacy. However, before Dbeibeh, Burns met with the Haftar side as well.

Neither the CIA nor Dbeibeh made any statement about the find details of the meeting. It was glossed over with general statements.

AGAINST DISPLEASING POSSIBILITIES

It is possible despite this to put together some of the pieces. For example, it is certain that both sides have been “advised” regarding relations with Russia. Some comments mention the clear attitude by the U.S. regarding Gaddafi’s son, whose leadership is supported by Haftar. It was additionally said that the Russian effect in Libya can be destructive for all the sides involved.

The sides were also prompted to unite. The CIA is not alone in this matter. Both the Egyptian and Libyan Presidential Council are making efforts towards this. As the “normalization” process between Ankara and Cairo is taking longer than expected, it could be assumed that the CIA has made certain implications about Türkiye as well. One other subject is the Russian Wagner group. It is stated that the CIA has a special interest in this. Wagner’s presence in both Ukraine and Syria, and its position in Moscow’s balances explain the association.