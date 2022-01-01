Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

What happened at the American air base in Germany?

Doesn’t the meeting on Ukraine that was organized by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and State Secretary Antony Blinken at the Ramstein Air Base, with more than 40 ally countries in attendance, as well as the press conference they held in Poland, signify a change in Washington’s war policy? It is clearly raising its hand against Russia. However, will the battle that has been sustained through Ukraine so far bring Moscow and Washington to deal direct blows against each other? Such reports, a