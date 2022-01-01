NavigationSee Other Columns
Nedret Ersanel

Why Athens’ role as a US ‘proxy’ directly threatens Turkey

yeniSafak

Hasan Öztürk

The significance of moving Suleiman Shah’s tomb to Karakozak as Turkey prepares to launch a military op in N Syria

yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

Signs of life in the Muslim world: India, China, East Turkestan

yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Is Turkey ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

yeniSafak

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Is an energy-for-grain scheme being floated around by Russia?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Turkey can no longer be oppressed in the name of Western values

Nedret Ersanel

Jun 08, 2022 Wednesday

Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due in Turkey, where he will discuss the Ukraine crisis, the grain corridor, and the operation in Syria with Ankara…We know that there are contradictory statements about Syria coming from Moscow's official channels. While Lavrov himself said, "Turkey cannot remain indifferent to what is happening," there are other spokespersons who say: "Deploy Damascus's troops to Turkey's target areas..." This doesn't matter, but what does matter is the fact tha

