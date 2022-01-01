As the Türkiye Century draws near...

It is very clear that those alienating themselves from their own history by making statements like, “the Ottomans were colonialists, too,” and those who complain about the colonial language in the name of defending the Ottomans meet on the ambiguity. This can be seen in Occidentalism studies as well. Orientalism refers to the ideological view that emerged as a result of West European countries’ colonialist expansionism. The late Edward Said in particular had made serious criticisms regarding this ideological view. Unless you know that Occidentalism was presented against orientalism as an ideological move, the issue will appear to you as nothing other than a fight between two groups. This would then lead to quite a superficial judgment like, “this is what we thought about the West.” The information produced about the West by Muslims, Turks, or in general, those outside the West, are not the product of a colonialist view. Hence, we can focus on whether the Turkic and Islamic world’s perception of the West was right or wrong, but the literature that resulted in this context is not Occidentalist, in that it does not present opposition to orientalism.