Selçuk Türkyılmaz

How did the Türkiye-Azerbaijan axis reshape the region?

Taha Kılınç

What's behind Hamas's rapprochement with Damascus?

Yusuf Kaplan

Limits, horizons of Turk-Pak relations

Abdullah Muradoğlu

America's abortion wars heat up after Supreme Court ruling

Mehmet Akif Soysal

How did the US lose its global hegemony? How has Erdogan been proven right?

Levent Yılmaz

Türkiye’s energy minister shares crucial information about natural gas outlook

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Jun 23, 2022 Thursday

Who will be the West's designated enemy in its upcoming 'nuclear' war?

It is becoming more and more obvious now that Türkiye’s struggle with the West has not been concluded but rather becoming increasingly intensified. The term intense signified both the state of close combat and competitive opposition. It can be said that the fight will not only further intensify but also expand. If it was said only until recently that West European countries and the U.S. would appear willing to wage war against the whole world like today, it is likely that nobody could have assoc

