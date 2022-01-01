NavigationSee Other Columns
Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Solving the migrant issue in Türkiye depends on the formation of a safe zone in Syria

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

Why Athens’ role as a US ‘proxy’ directly threatens Türkiye

yeniSafak

Hasan Öztürk

The significance of moving Suleiman Shah’s tomb to Karakozak as Türkiye prepares to launch a military op in N Syria

yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

Signs of life in the Muslim world: India, China, East Turkestan

yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Is Türkiye ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

yeniSafak

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Is an energy-for-grain scheme being floated around by Russia?

LAST COLUMN
Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Jun 09, 2022 Thursday

Türkiye can no longer be oppressed in the name of Western values

It was only until very recently that subjects and concepts such as European values, rights and freedoms, democracy, modernity, development, and science and technology were the go-to headlines of ideological conflicts in Turkey. We saw that when the U.S. and Western European countries in particular launched a new invasion period in the Muslim geography, the mental transformations in question within the frame of Westernization included religious groups as well. Surely, identities were eroding to a

