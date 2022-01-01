NavigationSee Other Columns
Selçuk Türkyılmaz

The never-ending struggle: How to best understand Türkiye

Abdullah Muradoğlu

How Kissinger’s Ukraine views riled up both Liberal and Neocon hawks

Yasin Aktay

Remembering Morsi on the third anniversary of his death

Levent Yılmaz

What the latest Fed rate hike means for Türkiye's economy

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Solving the migrant issue in Türkiye depends on the formation of a safe zone in Syria

Nedret Ersanel

Why Athens’ role as a US ‘proxy’ directly threatens Türkiye

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Jun 16, 2022 Thursday

Solving the migrant issue in Türkiye depends on the formation of a safe zone in Syria

The Syrian question in Türkiye has insistently been reduced by certain groups to “migrant problems.” I would like to avoid being ambiguous about those involved in this discourse by referring to them as “certain groups.” It's not difficult to determine who these groups are. Starting from Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) members, it is very clear that this includes almost all groups that have been in cooperation with them since 2013. The majority of these reduced the Syrian debacle, includin

