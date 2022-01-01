The Türkiye Century is a paradigm shift

Daryush Shayegan’s book “Wounded Consciousness” attracted wide attention in the 1990s. He later published another book titled “Asia Confronts the West.” A recess in history was one of the concepts Shayegan focused on. One does not need to think long and hard to realize this concept was used in reference to the East. I have no intention to trigger a new debate about how on-point this definition is. There was already a serious body of literature in the West – independent of Shayegan – on the East’s relationship with time. The books mentioned here were an addition to this literature. In fact, this was a form of association that we are familiar with. The representation of the relationship between “the East and time” continues to remain on the agenda ever since Osman Hamdi’s renowned “The Tortoise Trainer” painting. It would be wrong to expect everyone to appear on the history stage at the same time after a perception of stagnation, which was engraved in minds.