Türkiye’s axis will change the world!

The ideological accusations were on the agenda during the Feb. 28 process as well, but the U.S. and Israel were at the center of the events. The U.S. had occupied Iraq to invade the Islamic region’s center and took complete control over the Gulf. We saw that Türkiye was on the target board through experience. The U.S. was attacking Türkiye both from outside and within using particularly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Türkiye was trapped in the secular, anti-secular agenda within, but it had essentially become even more dependent economically on the U.S. and in general the West. The economic crises of the decade rendered Türkiye inactive on the West’s axis. It was the U.S. that gave identity to dependent structures, or they were generally dependent on the West. Back then, Israeli influence in Türkiye was very obvious. As a result of this, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was the winner of the Feb. 28 process. FETO and similar groups gaining strength while religious groups were becoming politically pressured, was of course directly related to the axis shift accusation. Thus, the harshest reaction to Mr. Erdogan’s steps towards independence after the 2008 global economic crisis had come from FETO and similar dependent structures. Erdogan would not step back.