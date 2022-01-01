Who will be the West's designated enemy in its upcoming 'nuclear' war?

The never-ending struggle: How to best understand Türkiye

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton made a very important statement about Türkiye over two decades ago. If I am not mistaken, this statement was in Clinton’s speech before his visit to the country. Following the statement that the 20th century was built upon Turks’ losses, he had added that the 21st century would be determined by the decision Turks make regarding themselves. It was very interesting, as similar statements were made by some righteous orientalists. This evaluation was noteworthy bec