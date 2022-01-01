Why was Türkiye able to broker a solution to the grain crisis?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stating that the poorest countries will be impacted most by the grain crisis, which emerged after the Ukraine war, clarifies Türkiye’s political position. Türkiye may see the war in the north of the Black Sea as a threat to its presence while global changes continue at full throttle. Such evaluation is not without justification. The U.K. and the U.S. wanting to take advantage of Türkiye’s power when they seek to settle scores with Russia is nothing new. In addition, the developments concerning poor countries are important as well. The effects of Western hegemony over poor countries are also among the great experiences in past centuries. All these explain why Türkiye is insisting on keeping the grain corridor open.
It was the wealthy countries that benefitted most from the solution of the first grain crisis that emerged following the start of the Ukraine war. It is clear that the wealthy countries, primarily Europeans seized Ukraine's grains. As is known, Türkiye was pressured to take an anti-Russia stance since the start of the Ukraine war. The U.K. and the U.S. took steps towards driving a wedge between Türkiye and Russia. These steps were openly supported by the opposition groups in Türkiye. They wanted to push Türkiye into a quite risky position. One would need to be far from reality to claim that this war is associated with the forms of administration. Regardless, the contrast between democracy and totalitarian regimes was stressed for quite some time. Türkiye was pressured within as well to become involved in the Ukraine war. Yet despite this, it took care to be the sole country that was able to meet with both Russia and the U.S.-U.K. This may be seen as an equilibrium policy, but problems such as the grain crisis will help better understand Türkiye’s position. Türkiye stands in a position much beyond equilibrium policy.
In his speech regarding the second time the grain crisis was solved, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to President Erdogan’s impartiality and efforts for poor countries and said: “Russia will not prevent grain supply from Ukraine to Türkiye in the future as well. We don’t have the slightest doubt in this sense, and we will continue cooperating with Türkiye under every circumstance.” This statement is significant in terms of understanding Türkiye’s role. Putin emphasizing that Russia is prepared in any adverse situation to ship the grain sent from Ukraine to poor countries is important in terms of understanding Türkiye’s policy.
President Erdogan had said he agrees with Putin’s claim that the wealthiest countries benefitted most from the grain corridor deal. This time, African countries stood out following the deal that opened the grain corridor for the second time. This development shows why Erdogan is the only one striving to keep the grain corridor open. President Erdogan particularly mentioned Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan. It is understood that East African countries will be most impacted by the grain crisis. Erdogan stated that he and Putin agreed to send grain to these countries for free. The pleasure with Erdogan’s efforts in these countries is reflected in the media as well. All of these are crucial in terms of understanding Türkiye’s position, and they should be recognized.
In addition to the Ukraine war, Türkiye had started discussing democracy and authoritarian regimes. It is known that the groups pushing Türkiye to side with the U.K., and the U.S., are positioned in accordance with imperial centers, and view the world from there. However, Türkiye’s effect on the ground gave rise to essential position changes primarily in the U.S., as well as the centers on which the opposition groups in Türkiye are dependent. This was unknown and unexpected. In his meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken thanked Türkiye for the responsibility it assumed in the solution of the grain corridor crisis. Nobody can say Blinken thanked them voluntarily. Thus, the U.K. always refrained from contributing to the solution of the grain crisis as it is in favor of the Ukraine war continuing. It can be said that these developments gained a different content to the democracy and totalitarian regimes discussion.
Türkiye needs to be followed closely in order to understand the current times.
