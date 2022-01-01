Why was Türkiye able to broker a solution to the grain crisis?

It was the wealthy countries that benefitted most from the solution of the first grain crisis that emerged following the start of the Ukraine war. It is clear that the wealthy countries, primarily Europeans seized Ukraine's grains. As is known, Türkiye was pressured to take an anti-Russia stance since the start of the Ukraine war. The U.K. and the U.S. took steps towards driving a wedge between Türkiye and Russia. These steps were openly supported by the opposition groups in Türkiye. They wanted to push Türkiye into a quite risky position. One would need to be far from reality to claim that this war is associated with the forms of administration. Regardless, the contrast between democracy and totalitarian regimes was stressed for quite some time. Türkiye was pressured within as well to become involved in the Ukraine war. Yet despite this, it took care to be the sole country that was able to meet with both Russia and the U.S.-U.K. This may be seen as an equilibrium policy, but problems such as the grain crisis will help better understand Türkiye’s position. Türkiye stands in a position much beyond equilibrium policy.