A golden opportunity arises for Turkey as Sweden, Finland attempt to join NATO

As underlined in my last article, old NATO ally Turkey was left out of the equation. It was not only ostracized but a plan to siege Turkey was also in the works. The green light had been given for an independent Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) state that was forming in northern Syria and northern Iraq. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that operations aimed at turning the PKK into a state are almost complete. Neocon Victoria Nuland’s statement that the economic restrictions, which made it difficult to transfer U.S. resources to the PKK, have been lifted, indicates this finale. Meanwhile, Turkey was subjected to the impertinent demands and harassment of Greece, which was spoilt by NATO. The U.S., Germany, and France demonstrated at every opportunity, and especially through their joint military drills that they “stand strong” behind Greece. Lastly, Greece’s decision to build an energy base in an effort to meet Europe’s gas needs, as it has been deprived of Russian gas, signals how dramatic the process will be in terms of Turkey. This was not enough for Greece. It developed another alliance with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, and Egypt to stifle Turkey’s drilling initiatives in the East Mediterranean. Careful consideration of all this reveals the futility of pinning hopes on Turkey’s recent attempts to melt the ice with Egypt, Israel, and the UAE.