Cheap opportunism: politicizing natural disasters

Writing about disasters is not an easy task. It is extremely difficult for one to remain sane between emotional tremors. The 1970 Gediz earthquake was the first one I experienced physically. This was followed by countless other earthquakes I witnessed personally or through reports from afar. Frankly, at a time period when communication options were limited, “feeling,” or “hearing” about an earthquake that happened elsewhere was limited as well. How much of an impression could a few photographs in the newspaper, the emotionless expressions pouring out from a metallic-voiced speaker’s mouth on the radio give about the cataclysmic dimensions of what happened? The picture remained much the same in the early days of television. But in the current day, we are experiencing a period in which communication options are infinitely increasing. Regardless of how far we may be from the disasters happening, it feels as close as inside our homes, in our streets. Surely there are extremely positive sides to this. It allows us to take action at the national level in the case of a disaster. It facilitates aid and rescue operations (we first witnessed this during the big Marmara Earthquake. Private radio channels were very useful). There is much more that can be added to the list of how communication technologies contribute to states of disaster. Yet, everything in history has an opposite. Every enlightenment drags along with its darkness. Excessive communication that gets into necessary and unnecessary details can be harmful. Shocking information that is provided in extreme detail can be demoralizing. Getting the appropriate moderation depends, perhaps, on the media’s world of ethics. It is safe to say that the mainstream and conventional media in Türkiye goes beyond these professional ethics. Despite certain restrictions – such as the mandatory blurring of disturbing images – television channels seem to be competing against one another to cause a sensation. If it weren’t for these restrictions, who knows what horrific scenes they would have us watching. Regardless, what benefit do these serve? What else is the media’s job besides providing a general picture, appropriately and at the right dose, and helping ensure that help and rescue operations are conducted without problems in such situations? Instead, they do everything possible to make the disaster more dramatic than it is. It is obvious that many news is reported in efforts to boost the sensationalism factor.