New World 2.0: Where the future will take the US next

During the good times there was almost no ideological issue between these two parties. The U.S. loss of productivity, which started in the 1970s, is essentially associated with the fact that the Homo Americanus, who became used to consumption, could not be regained to production. This is the primary conflict of capitalism. Capitalism emerged as a production (supply) ambition. It was the high profit limits that gave rise to the ambition. Keeping these limits high depended on keeping the costs low, and suppressing buying power. The result was low demand, in other words, low consumption. This inevitably caused crises, revealing capitalism’s destructive side. Deflation, inflation, recession, stagnation, and depression are the malignant tumors of capitalism. Capital is like a wrongly buttoned up shirt, and capitalism is humanity wearing that shirt. The capitalist mind is concerned about boosting the demand it suppressed. For example, colonialism is not limited to raw material needs. David Harvey very correctly indicates that this is also related to expanding the market. Beyond being just a colony where the U.K. gathered raw materials, India was also considered a market. But this was very challenging. The laws obliging Indians to purchase textile products woven in Manchester were not for nothing. What buying power could the poor Indians have? This time China was activated through opium poppy. India was selling opium to China, and the Chinese were becoming an opium addict market, with silver gathered from there. When China objected to this, the notorious bloody Opium wars took place. Explaining the elimination of colonialism through sacred fights for independence is taking the easy way out. What is more determining is that this was very tedious for the colonialists themselves. They withdrew maintaining their economic privileges. This was replaced by U.S.-led imperialism. It differentiated from the other by basing world trade on the U.S. dollar, without any distinction between continents. At the time – between 1950-1980 – the U.S. was the world’s biggest production power in the real sense, everything was going great. The U.S. would print as much dollars as it wanted, and taking the whole world’s remains. It was always the U.S. gaining from the dollar conversion of capital in Europe, primarily Germany, and in its expansion in Asia, primarily Japan. The U.S.’s legendary middle-class success, the secret to creating the homo consumen were all hidden in these equations. The picture started to gradually change after the 1970s. Germany would not stay still. When sturdy German goods started to gain the upper hand in U.S.-Europe economic relations, and shook its own automobile and automotive industry, the U.S. quickly launched an artificial energy crisis, and struck Germany in its weak spot. As if that was not enough, post-Cold War, it joined East Germany to West Germany, giving it a new hunchback, paving the way to new costs. But none of these could prevent Detroit’s collapse. It is not possible to push big masses, who are used to consumption, to production. (Ibn Haldun saw this centuries ago.) Consumerism reduces labor productivity, and that leads to reduced capital efficiency. The slow sectors started to rapidly leave the U.S. China was centralized. Efforts were made to keep afloat the remaining and loss maker firms (Zombie firms) through uncontrolled money. Meanwhile, inefficient and fragile sectors were blowing up. Americans, who were used to consuming, were seduced once more through false buying power based on credit formed through fiat moneys. The only hope was its technological power, which it held as comparative superiority. It finally ended up losing this to China as well. We are coming to the end of the order the U.S. established from 2008 until the 2019 crisis, and which sucked the whole world in like a “Black Hole.” The U.S. has a production of $20 trillion annually, and about $40 trillion debt. Don’t pay attention to the artificial rises in its index, the dollar is rapidly losing value. Inflation is reported as 8.3 percent – when in reality it is about 30 percent. They are now hastily trying to melt down the dollar with high interest policies. Can a 4-percent interest prevent an 8-percent inflation? If they match the inflation rate to the interest, the already started recession process will inevitably transform into a great crisis with indicators such as major bankruptcies, and the collapse of the stock market. This time they will have to reprint monetary assets in multitudes. This will hence lead to hyperinflation, which means inflation. That is the destination the U.S. is fast approaching, and it will drag the whole world behind it. This is the result of a world in which joke-like politicians come to power. Thus, the world war threat is growing. U.S. Democrats and Neocons are now striving, hand-in-hand, to keep a destined destruction under control, and for the U.S. to be the determining power again in the new order that will rise. Yet they too will be crushed under this destruction. It seems the main misconception is that the U.S. is not the world’s owner or subject – it is those who own it by using U.S. political, social, and military power. They came to the New World from other places, built the U.S. and used it. They will not hesitate in the future to leave the U.S. and go elsewhere, and build New World 2.0.