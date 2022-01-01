Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

Turkish, Persian, Arab, and Israeli energy lines

No sensible and highly intuitive American could be pleased with the victory celebrations in the West when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. German Chancellor Willy Brandt, who opposed the Cold War’s regulations, had gradually implemented a doctrine in the 1970s that brought the Soviet Union and Germany closer. Shaken by the artificial oil crisis in 1973, Germany sought ways to diversify its resources for Arab oil, which was fully controlled by the U.S. and the U.K., and the natural