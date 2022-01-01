NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Why has Erdogan openly challenged Greek PM Mitsotakis?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

What does Greece's involvement in the Ukraine War mean for Turkey?

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

‘Pakistan Zindabad’

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Why is Teknofest Azerbaijan 2022 so important?

yeniSafak

Hüseyin Likoğlu

Will President Erdoğan please reveal the truth before he 'makes a run for it'?

LAST COLUMN
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

May 26, 2022 Thursday

Turkish, Persian, Arab, and Israeli energy lines

No sensible and highly intuitive American could be pleased with the victory celebrations in the West when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. German Chancellor Willy Brandt, who opposed the Cold War’s regulations, had gradually implemented a doctrine in the 1970s that brought the Soviet Union and Germany closer. Shaken by the artificial oil crisis in 1973, Germany sought ways to diversify its resources for Arab oil, which was fully controlled by the U.S. and the U.K., and the natural

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.