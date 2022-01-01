The dawn of a new world....

There are countless ideas about the new world’s engineering. When industrial civilization was being established, there was an engineering aspect of it. But the moralist thought adds an annotation to this, imposing in one way or another. The current picture is very different. New world designs are tried to be kept at the engineering level. The moralist pillar is yet to recover. In fact, I can say I have concerns that the engineering wholesaling specifically does not want this to happen. A techno emphasis is quickly sensed in the descriptions. This means that we are evolving from a world in which technology shaped our lives through articulation to other things into another in which everything is articulated into techno requirements. The distinction is this clear. Humanity losing hope in itself might be the reason underlying this. Industrial capitalism is loaded with numerous negative practices that led up to this. Homo Economicus and Zoon Politicon, both of which have their own ethics, simultaneously became unconvincing. We can call this the failure of the political economy. It was these two that established industrial civilization. If there is going to be an economy in the new world, it is clear that this will not be the economy we know, but rather a techno economy, and if there is going to be politics, it will not be politics in the sense we know, but techno-politics. The aim is to eliminate the states and elements created by economy and politics, and the institutional fields built over them, and build a new history in which humanity is expelled (unpopulated) towards expropriation and sexlessness. This is what transhuman history refers to as well. A diminished, weakened, and disheveled humanity is foreseen.