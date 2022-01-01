The dawn of a new world....
Industrial “civilization” started to fade out after burning out humanity through production and consumption. The current age is filled with crises resulting from this. The wars are events triggered by these as well. It is obvious a new world will be built if we can manage to pass through without a nuclear disaster.
There are countless ideas about the new world’s engineering. When industrial civilization was being established, there was an engineering aspect of it. But the moralist thought adds an annotation to this, imposing in one way or another. The current picture is very different. New world designs are tried to be kept at the engineering level. The moralist pillar is yet to recover. In fact, I can say I have concerns that the engineering wholesaling specifically does not want this to happen. A techno emphasis is quickly sensed in the descriptions. This means that we are evolving from a world in which technology shaped our lives through articulation to other things into another in which everything is articulated into techno requirements. The distinction is this clear. Humanity losing hope in itself might be the reason underlying this. Industrial capitalism is loaded with numerous negative practices that led up to this. Homo Economicus and Zoon Politicon, both of which have their own ethics, simultaneously became unconvincing. We can call this the failure of the political economy. It was these two that established industrial civilization. If there is going to be an economy in the new world, it is clear that this will not be the economy we know, but rather a techno economy, and if there is going to be politics, it will not be politics in the sense we know, but techno-politics. The aim is to eliminate the states and elements created by economy and politics, and the institutional fields built over them, and build a new history in which humanity is expelled (unpopulated) towards expropriation and sexlessness. This is what transhuman history refers to as well. A diminished, weakened, and disheveled humanity is foreseen.
Industrial “civilization” was built over a trivet. This was a civilization pattern composed of the state, class nations, and capital. It seems the first two are not wanted anymore. If it can be established, it seems the new civilization will be established over the marriage of technology and capital. Of course, it is clear that this indicates a style of production and exchange.
Frankly, the new world has a lot of takers. Industrial civilization drove humanity towards extremely central and suffocating structures. Therefore, the new designs seem refreshing to these groups. There are those who see the new world as post-capitalist as well. But it can be said that they are extremely wrong. What they fail to see is the money-capital relationship. Capital is an amalgam concept. It includes many components. Money is the lifeblood of these components. It represents the most autonomous part in the capital component. It has a very old history as well. It emerges for the first time on the history scene as a fortune in a climate which land-based values appear. Archaic worlds are the function of state and wealth. The more state treasuries remained distant from autonomous money groups, the stronger they were. The moment treasuries started to become indebted, they also became irreformable. Money in the modern world reproduced itself through capital relations. Its relationship with modern states remained the same. In other words, money’s power remained as a power that transcended both states and the economy. Meanwhile, the states that newly took to the history scene also entered this mangle. What money is doing today is renew itself technologically, and attempt to eliminate both. It is doing this by leaving real production and nation-states without funds, cutting off the lifelines to industries, primarily energy, dooming the world to shortage, and stirring up hostilities and wars. The low-caliber politicians we see today are serving as the undertaker for all these tasks.
So, now we can ask: Will humanity sit and watch this course of events? It is clear that nations are struggling. The organizations that gave rise to nations and maintained their presence are all over the place. Neither right nor left means anything anymore. Fuming, furious nations, and classes no longer have the strength to make history. If there is no intervention, the result will be fascism. This is what the course of events seems to signal. Like always, this is what suits capital the most. Fascism destroys nations. It seems a morally strengthened institutional-public mind has a great responsibility in this climate. This is what will bring together nations and states and stop capital. China’s historic mistake was profiteering and clamping down on its nation by becoming a techno state. Of course, the institutional-public mind is not this, it is something very different. It is the intersection of the nation and state. It does not belong to the state or nation alone. Attributing an ideology to this mind is the most dangerous thing to do. It is important to discuss this at the moral level and show its skill. This morality must start by solving the French Revolution’s paradoxes. It’s not an easy task. If a new world design in which the equality-freedom, majority-plurality tensions are solved with the justice concept – which they missed – at the center cannot be provided, it might not be the end of history, but the history of the next century will be beyond any known history.
