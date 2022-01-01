The Russia-Ukraine war and the brain death of the EU

The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech at the U.S. Congress and its endorsement by practically everyone present signals a historic breaking point. The tense course of events that followed this speech should be considered only natural. The Turkish-Greek alliance that started in 1922, in other words, after the Greek defeat in Anatolia, and continued for decades, somehow took an opposite turn as of the 1950s, driving the two countries to the verge of war time and again. We are well aware