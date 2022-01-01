NavigationSee Other Columns
The Russia-Ukraine war and the brain death of the EU

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

The US-China rivalry in South Pacific just got more heated

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

The never-ending struggle: How to best understand Türkiye

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

How Kissinger’s Ukraine views riled up both Liberal and Neocon hawks

yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

Remembering Morsi on the third anniversary of his death

yeniSafak

Levent Yılmaz

What the latest Fed rate hike means for Türkiye's economy

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Jun 06, 2022 Monday

The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech at the U.S. Congress and its endorsement by practically everyone present signals a historic breaking point. The tense course of events that followed this speech should be considered only natural. The Turkish-Greek alliance that started in 1922, in other words, after the Greek defeat in Anatolia, and continued for decades, somehow took an opposite turn as of the 1950s, driving the two countries to the verge of war time and again. We are well aware

