The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently declared to the world that Turkey will launch an essential military campaign in Syria. This announcement led to a strange silence worldwide. Besides the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Iran was the most vocal party to openly declare its opposition to the operation. Russia’s statements, on the other hand, were quite moderate, which could in fact be interpreted as support—according to some groups. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, “The Turks cann