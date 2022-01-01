NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

The dirty ties exposed by Turkey’s Syria operations

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

Have the Brits tried to emulate the Ottomans when building their empire?

yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Why has Erdogan openly challenged Greek PM Mitsotakis?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

What does Greece's involvement in the Ukraine War mean for Turkey?

LAST COLUMN
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Jun 03, 2022 Friday

Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently declared to the world that Turkey will launch an essential military campaign in Syria. This announcement led to a strange silence worldwide. Besides the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Iran was the most vocal party to openly declare its opposition to the operation. Russia’s statements, on the other hand, were quite moderate, which could in fact be interpreted as support—according to some groups. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, “The Turks cann

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.