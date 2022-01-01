What is reason behind Israeli defense minister’s Türkiye visit?

Israel’s East Mediterranean policies are currently taking shape through Egypt to its west, and Southern Cyprus, and Greece to its north. The state of Türkiye-Egypt and Türkiye-Greece relations is obvious. Furthermore, these relations have gained strategic and military depth. The “noble” Turkish media has once again made some hasty, superficial, and irresponsible comments without knowledge. There have been those who described Ganz’s Türkiye visit after postponing his visit to Greece as a radical transformation in Israel’s state policies, and that the arrow is pointing to Türkiye. We can see that this is far from the truth in the clear responses Ganz gave to questions journalists asked him about the Iron Dome defense system Israel is contemplating to give to Southern Cyprus. Ganz stated that this has nothing to do with his visit to Türkiye, and Israel’s relations with Southern Cyprus and Greece are a completely different phase. Thus, Israel is determined to make its political and military investments in countries with which Türkiye has ongoing hostilities, and is keeping this in a completely separate compartment.