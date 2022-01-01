Hamas in Damascus: What was expected came to pass...

Hamas, which is considered a "terrorist organization" by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and could not receive the support it wanted from Egypt, has been approaching the Iran-Syria front more and more in recent years. After the Syrian regime started dropping bombs on its own people, Hamas, which moved its headquarters from Damascus to Qatar's capital Doha in 2012, chose to get closer to Iran again as a result of the exclusionary policy followed by the Arab countries. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh personally attended the funeral of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, the architect of the genocide and deportation of the Sunni population of Aleppo, in Tehran, and declared Soleimani a “martyr of Jerusalem” in the speech he delivered at the ceremony. had been made public.