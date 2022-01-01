Have the Brits tried to emulate the Ottomans when building their empire?

‘Pakistan Zindabad’

On March 4, 1948, newly inaugurated Pakistan President Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosting an important reception at his Karachi office. The Republic of Turkey’s first Ambassador to Pakistan Yahya Kemal Beyatlı presented his letter of trust to Jinnah. This ceremony laid the grounds of deep-rooted and multidimensional relations between the two countries. Beyatlı, who was appointed to Karachi with the enactment published on Jan 8, 1948, had undertaken his duty without wasting any time, which was consi