NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

How did Tunisia’s Ennahda celebrate its 41st anniversary amid a ‘coup’?

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

What 'rule-based' international order is Biden talking about with America's track record?

yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

The dirty ties exposed by Turkey’s Syria operations

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

Have the Brits tried to emulate the Ottomans when building their empire?

LAST COLUMN
Taha Kılınç

Jun 04, 2022 Saturday

Have the Brits tried to emulate the Ottomans when building their empire?

I’ve come across this interesting bit of news the other day: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sworn in two Muslim ministers in his cabinet. Ed Husic, of Bosnian origin, and Anne Aly, of Egyptian origin, have been sworn in by pressing their hand on the Qur'an at the ceremony and thus began their duties. Husic will take over the Ministry of Industry and science, while Aly will be in charge of the Ministry of Early Childhood Education and Youth.The swearing-in of Ed Husic and Anne Aly

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Turkey
Corporate
Contact
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.