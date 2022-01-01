NavigationSee Other Columns
Taha Kılınç
On the passing of Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi...
Nedret Ersanel
You don't dare say who's carrying out landings on Aegean islands?
Abdullah Muradoğlu
Why Meloni's victory in Italy spells bad news for Russia, China!
Selçuk Türkyılmaz
Do Erdogan's personal friendships and his opposition to the global system represent a whole?
Erdal Tanas Karagöl
How energy helps countries achieve economic stability
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün
The semantics of military mobilizations and what it means for Russia...