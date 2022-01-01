NavigationSee Other Columns
Taha Kılınç

What's behind Hamas's rapprochement with Damascus?

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

How did the Türkiye-Azerbaijan axis reshape the region?

Yusuf Kaplan

Limits, horizons of Turk-Pak relations

Abdullah Muradoğlu

America's abortion wars heat up after Supreme Court ruling

Mehmet Akif Soysal

How did the US lose its global hegemony? How has Erdogan been proven right?

Levent Yılmaz

Türkiye’s energy minister shares crucial information about natural gas outlook

LAST COLUMN
Taha Kılınç

Jun 22, 2022 Wednesday

Why a chief rabbi forbade Jews from entering al-Aqsa Mosque

In his sermon last Saturday, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef criticized the far-right MP Itamar Ben Gvir for visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque with settlers.Yitzhak Yusef had the following to say about the visit: “Keep away from this man and his actions (referring to Ben Gvir), then directed his words at the far-right official: “Entering the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) is a major sin. Think about it, you fool.”Yosef confirmed that he had published a statement when he served as chief rabbi, which was

