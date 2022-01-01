Whose Jerusalem is it?

Over the weekend, as I was preparing for my trip to Jerusalem, which started yesterday, I took it up after many years and read it again. Who knows how many generations were driven away from the Muslim world by the vulgar expressions and hostile depictions of Arabs, and condescending comments about the Ottoman Empire's Middle East, in this "cult" book, which is one of the main texts that shaped the perceptions of the secular elites of modern Türkiye when it comes to the Islamic world? Who knows how many generations have made the Mount of Olives a bedside book, arguing in favor of the "nation" against the notion of "ummah", and emphasizing that they were now "citizens" by getting out of "servitude"?