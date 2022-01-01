Türkiye's diplomatic efforts ended Russia-Ukraine grain corridor crisis

As Russia continues its objections to the grain exports, it suspended the deal after the Oct. 29 attack on the Sevastopol naval base. This triggered intense diplomacy traffic. The Russians prepared a four-item demand list in order for them to return to the table. They requested a written guarantee from Kyiv, stating that Ukraine’s grain corridor would not be used for military purposes. They wanted Russian grain and fertilizer to reach international markets as stipulated in the deal. In order for this to happen, they were waiting for the insurance problem regarding Russian ships and goods to be solved so that Russian ships would be accepted to ports. There were restrictions regarding money transfer – SWIFT. They were unable to make agreements or receive payment for the previously exported goods. They objected to empty cargo ships passing through the corridor, noting their security concerns.