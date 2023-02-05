The Digital World: No boundaries or identity

In a video I watched recently, a 60-70-year-old man in bad clothes and appearance says: "A beautiful woman in her 30s sent a friend request on Facebook, I deleted it immediately, if I'm all she got left…".

This man is one of the smart ones of the virtual world.

Maybe he's a seasoned man, I don't know!

The number of daily users on Facebook has hit two billion.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg marked a new era for his company, whose revenue fell for the first time in its history in 2022, after years of double-digit growth.

Zuckerberg, who also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has decided to reduce Meta's office space square footage and will lay off 11,000 people, or about 13 percent of the staff.

It's not people that are sacred in business, it's companies.

There will be no humans among the first to be rescued from the fire.

**

The number of people active on internet networks every day is increasing by 5% year on year.

In other words, the annual population growth in the digital world is 5%.

The biggest contribution to the increasing population in this virtual world has come from TikTok, which attracts attention, especially among young users.

Over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide, TikTok has 26.5 million users from Türkiye, making it the 9th country with the most TikTok users in the world.

TikTok is the third fastest-growing brand in the digital world after Zoom and Peacock.

The owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp is also trying to rival TikTok with its video product Reels.

With the data updated after the last quarter report of Instagram's umbrella company Meta, it was seen that the number of monthly active users of Instagram worldwide exceeded 2 billion.

The number of Instagram users in Türkiye has exceeded 52 million, while the number of YouTube users in Türkiye has reached 57.4 million.





**

Meanwhile, the new owner of Twitter, famous billionaire Elon Musk, announced that new features will be added to the platform in the coming days.

Elon Musk said that they are working on a new tool that will offer an income tool and that users can earn money by creating a tweet thread.

With another feature that will come to Twitter, users will be able to see posts shared in different languages translated into their own language, in the suggested section on the home page.

Twitter's average daily active users in the first quarter of last year increased by 15.9 percent to 229 million.





**





The digital world is not just famous for its social media. This world now also has digital currency.

The first cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2009 by an anonymous entrepreneur, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Ethereum (ETH), launched by Vitalik Buterin in 2015, is often referred to as the liquid silver of crypto.

Ethereum (ETH) operates as a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) coin created for a different purpose than Bitcoin (BTC).

Apart from these two coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also gained a reputation as a brand-new cryptocurrency with real-world utility, backed by a passionate cat-lover community.

States are helpless in the face of this money, they do not know what to do, but the number of victims has reached millions by dreaming of high income with this money.





**





Nearly a quarter of the world's population roams the digital world without identity, nationality, or gender.

A significant part of those who wander can feel at home on the pages they open in the virtual world, deprived of a sense of privacy.

There are no geographical and moral boundaries, no red lines.

No matter how many occupations there are outside and at home, all of them are rapidly taking their place in the virtual world.

You choose your job here, as well as your spouse.

Even the school they go to.

This is where you decide what to eat, drink, wear, watch, and think.

In the future, all companies, schools, and public and private institutions will be in this world.

With the virtual universe called Metaverse, the world will be completely different.

All the worldly and otherworldly struggles and competitions are rapidly moving to the virtual world.