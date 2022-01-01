Signs of life in the Muslim world: India, China, East Turkestan

The dirty ties exposed by Turkey’s Syria operations

The operations in Syria that Turkey had launched 6 years ago paved the way for a solution that has bore positive fruits for the whole world, regardless of what anyone might say. Turkey was always asking for this solution but could not get the support for it. Until, as this solution kept getting delayed, it it became unbearable, with the real big cost being footed by Turkey and, of course, the Syrian people.By organizing three major operations one after the other, Turkey paved the way for a solut