NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Yasin Aktay

The dirty ties exposed by Turkey’s Syria operations

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

Have the Brits tried to emulate the Ottomans when building their empire?

yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Possible outcomes of Turkey’s meeting with Russia as Ankara’s operation in Syria looms

yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Why has Erdogan openly challenged Greek PM Mitsotakis?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

What does Greece's involvement in the Ukraine War mean for Turkey?

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

‘Pakistan Zindabad’

LAST COLUMN
Yasin Aktay

May 02, 2022 Monday

How many Eids have passed since the Tadamon massacre?

Having come to the end of yet another Ramadan, a month of mercy, abundance, contemplation, and self-contemplation, we have reached Eid. In other words, we have reached the starting point, which is where we remove all the distances separating us, where we eliminate all the elements, occupations, and troubles that isolate us from God and His creations, and recognize and know one another. Thus, Eid returns to us all which we have lost. It enlivens our existence, ensuring celebration through a feast

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.