The dirty ties exposed by Turkey’s Syria operations

How many Eids have passed since the Tadamon massacre?

Having come to the end of yet another Ramadan, a month of mercy, abundance, contemplation, and self-contemplation, we have reached Eid. In other words, we have reached the starting point, which is where we remove all the distances separating us, where we eliminate all the elements, occupations, and troubles that isolate us from God and His creations, and recognize and know one another. Thus, Eid returns to us all which we have lost. It enlivens our existence, ensuring celebration through a feast