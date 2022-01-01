The World Cup is more than just about football...

We all know that football is more than just a sport. The game has its own internal dynamics, grammar, rules, and realization through its dimension, and the performance displayed. Even when we say, “may the best man win,” we accept in advance that we will win the game – with the game quality, grandeur, and performance – independent of the players. However, when football is more than just football, the game becomes more than just a game as well. It is impossible for football to avoid politicizati