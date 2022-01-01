Domestic car TOGG harbinger of new Türkiye

However, the urbanization in Türkiye seems to be an obstacle in this respect, because the existing structuring requires the use of stations for service. It is clear that this will create both planning and expense limitations for the user. In the current state, the infrastructure costs of building a charging station are high. One station is able to fully charge 30 vehicles per day, while one gas station is able to serve 30 vehicles per hour. Under these conditions, the kw price at stations is about 9 TL. Those who have the opportunity to charge at home are currently looking at a cost of about 2 TL/kw. Furthermore, though the objective is to increase the current number of stations from 2,000 to 20,000 in a short period of time, the user needs to make plans in terms of their location and how long they will use the station.