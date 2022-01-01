A country in search of its patron...

However, it is a dry dream for Türkiye to be able to develop a deep-rooted and socially well-established innovation project that can be functional and legitimate in all respects, by ignoring its own rich civilizational dynamics and solid historical experiences, which were formed by the struggle of centuries; It is an adventure that will end in disappointment. For this, we need to come to terms with both Western culture and our own culture in rational and imaginative ways; We need to discuss in detail where our problems stem from and how these problems can be resolved.