How can we understand the world if we don’t understand the British first?

Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid Han II had said, “There were traces of the British everywhere I turned.” Sultan Abdulhamid’s statement needs to be underscored in light of current developments. The British are creeping up quietly and strong. It is the British who know North Africa, the Arab world, the Balkans, and the Caucasus best, not to mention the Indochina region. The British owe their empire and hegemony, which they romanticize as, “the empire on which the sun never sets,” to taking control of the Muslim world across three continents, and to the successful implementation of the strategy they developed through Islam to transform the religion of peace from within.