How can we understand the world if we don’t understand the British first?
Contemporary thinking was founded by the Germans.
Contemporary politics and its institutes were largely developed by the French. But the Brits are the architects of the contemporary world.
It was the British who transformed the Germans’ thinking revolutions, and the French’s political revolutions into an eco-political revolution through industrial revolutions. They thus ensured the Western civilization’s absolute hegemony over the entire world.
British attacks from abroad and within
Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid Han II had said, “There were traces of the British everywhere I turned.” Sultan Abdulhamid’s statement needs to be underscored in light of current developments. The British are creeping up quietly and strong. It is the British who know North Africa, the Arab world, the Balkans, and the Caucasus best, not to mention the Indochina region. The British owe their empire and hegemony, which they romanticize as, “the empire on which the sun never sets,” to taking control of the Muslim world across three continents, and to the successful implementation of the strategy they developed through Islam to transform the religion of peace from within.
Yet, this was not the case in the past, nor is it the case today. The British did not take control over the Islamic world through geographical, political, and military invasion alone. Unlike the other imperialists, or more distinctively than them, they developed a form of imperialism that would damage, transform, and destroy Muslim communities’ relations with Islam.
They attacked both from within and abroad. Their foreign attacks drove Muslim civilizations out of history, while they used their internal attacks to harm the ummah’s relations with Islam.
These attacks constitute the fundamental pillars of the strategy known as the “Eastern Question.” The British strategy to establish an imperialist hegemony over the Muslim world had two phases: First, to upstage Islam—the Muslim civilization, in other words— as a history-making actor. This was, in fact, the primary objective, the core of the two-century strategy that the British titled the Eastern Question.
We see that the British were able to make great progress at the end of the two-century struggle in these rudimentary issues.
Beware of the British!
Close examination clearly shows that the British were particularly focused on the Islamic world. They have been determining both the problems and borders of the Muslim world for the last two centuries.
The U.K. is the only world actor among the countries that bring order to the world that knows the Islamic world’s opportunities and weaknesses.
The British not only attacked the Muslim world from abroad, physically and from within, and mentally, but they also made every preparation necessary to prevent Islam from taking to the global stage and becoming a game-changing actor. To achieve this, they first invented Wahhabism, the Kharijites in Saudi Arabia, and then Qadiyanism in India.
What was the purpose of all this? The “lesser of two evils principle,” of course!
They made the Jews settle in Palestine to get rid of them and to afflict the Islamic world with them.
There is no need to exaggerate British power. But they are the ones who best know the Islamic world, both mentally and academically. It was again the British who gave the Chinese a hard time and established their order since the opium wars. They exploited and divided India, and pitted the public against each other for five years. Moreover, they invented capitalism, as well as the homo economicus.
The British are behind China’s Silk Road project.
The British left Hong Kong as they settled in China from within.
They left the European Union to strike a blow on the EU. As a result, the EU is yet to recover.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Central Asia, and Far East Asia, from India to Malaysia, are among the areas where the U.K. has a strong influence.
To understand the British, one needs to understand what happened in the Arabian Peninsula, what happened in the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent, as well as what happened in China, which it numbed through the opium wars and deeply influenced through Mao’s revolution.
It is uncertain whether this is Pax Britannica, or if it can be referred to as such. But it can be said that the British hegemony’s structure is much more complicated than thought, and its influence is difficult to the same extent.
Understanding the world and its trajectory, as well as global events, are difficult tasks to take on before understanding the British first.
NATO’s Turkey or Turkey’s ‘NATO’?
What does NATO stand for? The “North Atlantic Treaty Organization”? Or does it? NATO’s true definition, though it has never been described as such and never shall be, spells out: the non-aggression pact signed between the insidious British diplomatic intelligence and the paranoid-schizoid Jewish power! NATO is a global gendarme for the capitalist world system, a soulless death machine that sheds the blood of the oppressed! NATO’s mysterious chateau, its ivory watchtowerNATO is a military and
Yusuf Kaplan
