NavigationSee Other Columns
Yusuf Kaplan
Is it even possible anymore to distinguish 'internal' powers from 'external' ones?
Taha Kılınç
The trajectory of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt
Levent Yılmaz
How Türkiye stands to profit from trading with Russia in local currencies
Nedret Ersanel
Türkiye-Syria: Heavy consistency!
Mehmet Akif Soysal
Erdogan's diplomatic success cemented Türkiye's position as regional power broker
Erdal Tanas Karagöl
A country’s economy is only as strong as its education sector