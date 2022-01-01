Is the Türkiye Centry a fantastical term or a long-term journey that will change the course of history?
At first glance, Türkiye’s Century may seem like a fantastical discourse, an imaginary project. It’s not surprising that it may look like this to some.
It’s not because Türkiye actually is not yet truly independent. It may seem unreal because for two centuries, Türkiye has been taken away from the unique children of this country: They don’t call the shots when it comes to the destiny of their own country: Because for the past two centuries, the devshirme and their order have been in charge.
IS THE TÜRKİYE CENTURY A MERE DREAM?
I doubt if there is a second country like ours in the world. There is no other country in the world that has an intelligentsia that does not know what has happened to it, and what is worse, has an intelligentsia that is in love with its executioner.
Is it possible for a country that doesn't know what happened to it to shape the century?
How can a country that has undergone a complete metamorphosis in education, culture, and media, that has gone insane, that has dynamited its spiritual roots with its own hands, will determine the century?
Two centuries of Turkish modernization is a project of removing Turks from Islam: Turkish modernization has turned into Türkiye's project of changing civilization. The strict secularism discourse in the Republican era forced the Turks to change the skin of this society and to abandon all claims to civilization on the children of this country!
A country that has made history for a thousand years, making world history, has been exiled from history, condemned to take a vacation in history, to drift in front of the history made by others.
It floundered in a creek between the two.
For two centuries, a format has been thrown into Türkiye that will dry out its roots, distance us from history, the world or the age, and even worse, alienate us from ourselves.
TÜRKİYE'S BEST SCHOOLS, SECULAR MISSIONARY EDUCATION
This society, which repulsed the attacks of the colonialists from the outside, succumbed to the attempts of the Irish among us to colonize the country from within At this point, metamorphosed generations were produced that had already left this place mentally, actually living here but eager to leave the country at the first opportunity.
Education is alienating. Culture perpetuates mankurtism. Art is corrupting. The best high schools and universities of this country are like the missionaries of Westerners: If they go on like this, this society will be assimilated within a century at the most, and Westerners will have mentally captured this country that they were unable to actually occupy just yesterday.
THERE IS A REVITALIZING SPIRIT ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN
But this society did not raise the flag of surrender. All this does not mean that we are finished as a country.
On the contrary, the painting I have drawn so far is the visible side of the coin.
The invisible side of the coin is very shocking: The chemistry of this society has not been broken. Their cultural genes are still alive. That's why society, the children of this country, resist mankurtism. They’re pondering over the big breakthroughs that will subvert this outcome.
Abdulaziz resisted but was killed by cutting his wrists.
Abdulhamid resisted but was deposed by this country's greatest enemies.
Menderes resisted but was sentenced to death by the coup in the name of secularism.
Özal resisted but was killed.
Erbakan resisted, but was sentenced to death while he was alive.
Muhsin Yazicioglu resisted, but he was killed in broad daylight.
They’re trying to declare Erdogan a dictator. But the world knows that Erdogan will not be a Saddam.
Master Necip Fazıl resisted Türkiye's intellectual extinction and for the first time a strong intellectual generation would grow up. Sezai Karakoç, Nurettin Topçu, Cemil Meriç, and İsmet Özel also raised indomitable pioneer generations that will pave the way for this country.
NEVER WITHOUT A WELL-ROUNDED MENTAL REVOLUTION!
Türkiye needs a comprehensive mentality revolution. It is imperative that we train a first-class scholar. If we cannot raise great geniuses and men who will revolutionize thought, culture, art, and education, we will not be able to escape extinction.
A mentality revolution cannot and will not be started only through politics. The ontology of politics does not allow for this to happen. Politics is not a constitutive resource but a protective shelter—at most.
A corpus cannot be built without an idea, and a civilization cannot be built without a corpus.
When Türkiye develops century-old projects, it can walk or even run toward the future.
President Erdoğan announced his 2023 election strategy, which he called the Century of Türkiye. The Turkish Century is not just about its strategy, nor should it be. There should be a long-term, widespread, century-old road map showing that Türkiye can once again play a key role in the future of the world.
OUR GENETIC CULTURE CODES ARE STILL ALIVE AND WELL
Türkiye's two centuries of modernization experience has been very instructive for us, even though it cost us a lot: At this point, we are facing a country that is drifting towards extinction, whose roots of spirit have been dried, its historical consciousness has been lynched, its young generations have fallen in love with their executioner. How will such a country shape the coming century?
The experience of modernization has also given us an awareness that will enable us to remember what we have lost, a consciousness of a lost paradise.
We have to ponder over this invisible but mind-opening dimension of the coin. The yeast of this society is solid. The genetic cultural codes are still alive. The white flag has not been hoisted.
If this society, in the next half century or even a quarter of a century, can raise groundbreaking pioneer generations in every field, consisting of people who have believed and are dedicated, who have deep knowledge of their own civilization world, and who know the world well, we will determine the century again.
If the fields of education, thought, culture and art enter into the process of being rebuilt in line with our civilization dynamics, it will be inevitable that the Turkish Century will become reality and take on flesh and bones.
Is the Century of Türkiye an imaginary discourse or a long-term journey that will change the course of history?
We can give the answer to this question very easily when we look at history: We created a millennium of world history. What happened yesterday is both a guarantee and a striking example of what will happen tomorrow.
If we can plant the seeds that can raise new Ghazalis, Razis, Ibn Arabīs, Konevīs, ibn Khalduns, Sinans, and Itris through education, culture, art, science, thought, it means we are always empowered, even if we are not in power.
Is the Türkiye Centry a fantastical term or a long-term journey that will change the course of history?
At first glance, Türkiye’s Century may seem like a fantastical discourse, an imaginary project. It’s not surprising that it may look like this to some.It’s not because Türkiye actually is not yet truly independent. It may seem unreal because for two centuries, Türkiye has been taken away from the unique children of this country: They don’t call the shots when it comes to the destiny of their own country: Because for the past two centuries, the devshirme and their order have been in charge.IS THE
Yusuf Kaplan
Is the Türkiye Centry a fantastical term or a long-term journey that will change the course of history?
Levent Yılmaz
Thoughts on the Turkish Central Bank's latest Inflation Report
Abdullah Muradoğlu
Upcoming US midterms more heated than ever!
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün
What is reason behind Israeli defense minister’s Türkiye visit?
Mehmet Akif Soysal
Turkish history’s golden years
Selçuk Türkyılmaz
Are the West’s cultural roots in Greece?