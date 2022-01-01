Islam once guided modern history, and it can once again lead the way in postmodern times

There is only one way we can recover: To raise pioneer generations who can breathe for centuries by aligning our civilizational principles and dynamics, which are regenerative, rejuvenating, embracing, not exclusionary, that can make the alienating and colonial education system, the manipulative media regime and the corrupting, uncreative fake art duchy disappear spontaneously. … to sow the seeds of new dawn rains that take the example of the generation of Companions who know the world and their own civilization well, who do not have an inferiority complex, whose self-confidence and humility are in place, who have nobility and dignity.