NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Yusuf Kaplan

Limits, horizons of Turk-Pak relations

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

America's abortion wars heat up after Supreme Court ruling

yeniSafak

Mehmet Akif Soysal

How did the US lose its global hegemony? How has Erdogan been proven right?

yeniSafak

Levent Yılmaz

Türkiye’s energy minister shares crucial information about natural gas outlook

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Who will be the West's designated enemy in its upcoming 'nuclear' war?

yeniSafak

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

How will the upcoming G7 summit handle the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war?

LAST COLUMN
Yusuf Kaplan

May 06, 2022 Friday

How can we understand the world if we don’t understand the British first?

Contemporary thinking was founded by the Germans.Contemporary politics and its institutes were largely developed by the French. But the Brits are the architects of the contemporary world.It was the British who transformed the Germans’ thinking revolutions, and the French’s political revolutions into an eco-political revolution through industrial revolutions. They thus ensured the Western civilization’s absolute hegemony over the entire world.British attacks from abroad and withinOttoman Sultan A

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Turkey
Corporate
Contact
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.