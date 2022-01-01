Limits, horizons of Turk-Pak relations

How can we understand the world if we don’t understand the British first?

Contemporary thinking was founded by the Germans.Contemporary politics and its institutes were largely developed by the French. But the Brits are the architects of the contemporary world.It was the British who transformed the Germans’ thinking revolutions, and the French’s political revolutions into an eco-political revolution through industrial revolutions. They thus ensured the Western civilization’s absolute hegemony over the entire world.British attacks from abroad and withinOttoman Sultan A