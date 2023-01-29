Third wave of Islamophobia in Europe on the rise

The war that started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine inevitably shook the balance of power in Europe. Scandinavian countries, especially at the behest of the Anglo-Saxons, decided to guarantee their security as NATO members. Sweden and Finland then applied for NATO membership.

However, Sweden and Finland's NATO application is in Türkiye's hands, and Türkiye's approval is the only hurdle: The U.S. is piling pressure on Ankara, but when Türkiye stipulates that Sweden distances itself from the terrorist organization PKK as an indispensable prerequisite for Sweden's approval of NATO membership, Sweden has undergone legislative changes, initially showing a willingness to do its "homework".

But a ready-to-explode bomb did go off in Sweden last month: The Swedish administration did not block the PKK's demonstrations against Türkiye in front of the Swedish parliament. Was this an attempt to test Türkiye's reaction?





FROM THE CARTOON CRISIS TO THE BURNING OF THE QURAN...

Tensions between Türkiye and Sweden began to mount, inevitably…

However, the real tension took place this week: The Swedish administration allowed the burning of our holy book, the Qur'an, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden.

This vile incident led to the breaking point of relations between the two countries. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the incident and warned the Swedish administration.

The Swedish government made statements implying that it was surprised by the event and that Russia planned to sabotage Sweden's NATO membership.

Do you think these explanations are believable? There is such a possibility. But this seemed absurd to me: The government would not have allowed it if it wanted to and could have stopped the Qur'an burning action immediately. It's that simple!

Why did Sweden let this scoundrel? Did they want to test Türkiye's reaction, once again?

Did Europe even need the fan the flames of Islamophobia? I ask this question because the act of burning the Qur'an turned into a chain action and spread to the Netherlands and Denmark. Could it spread to other countries?

A few days later, after the sinister incident in Sweden, the act of burning the Qur'an was repeated in the Netherlands.

It was not enough, the previous day, the same scoundrel, burned the Quran in Denmark, in front of a mosque while the faithful assembled for Friday prayers!

I'm writing these events in detail so that they would be recorded. The first decade of the 2000s was marked by the despicable crisis caused by the cartoons about our prophet. Waves of attacks and insults to the prophet of mercy spread throughout European countries through cartoons!

A new wave of hostility towards Islam is coming. Those who attacked our Prophet yesterday are now attacking the Qur'an.





THIRD WAVE OF ISLAMOPHOBIA





I predict that these attacks will continue to gain momentum…





I think that a third wave of hostility towards Islam will snowball, and this time it will target Muslims living in Europe. Sooner or later, there may be violent attacks, even massacres, and bloodshed, against Muslims in Europe.

The most important reason for these attacks is the fact that Islam is spreading rapidly in Europe despite all the negative propaganda.

Islam is the most practiced religion in Europe!

Christianity is over, long gone, and exiled from life. There is only a soulless institution like a Leviathan, the church as a monster. The churches are empty and are being shuttered one by one, sold, first used as movie theaters, and art galleries, then bought by the Muslims and turned into mosques!

Meanwhile, Islam is the religion that spreads rapidly in Europe and is the most vibrant religion, and on the other hand, there's the rapid increase in the population of Muslims, whose family is sacred. This worries Westerners...





Racist and fascist movements in European countries seem to be hostile to Islam, but I will say that this is a big illusion: European governments, in order to stop the rise of Islam and alienate Muslims in Europe from Islam, and by showing the harsh reactions of Muslims protesting Westerners, they pursue several purposes at the same time, such as trying to elicit a reaction.

Islamophobia is not the work of racist or fascist movements. It's just a symptom of a much larger issue. Islamophobia is the inevitable result of a long-term European strategy, the reasons for which I have previously spoken about at length before in this column.

The genocide committed against the Jews in Europe a century ago can now be committed against Muslims. Europe has no conscience, no mercy. Europe is soulless! We should never forget Thomas Paine's striking statement: “No one can compete with the Westerners in eradicating humanity!”

Europe is the enemy of humanity. Truth is the enemy.

The continent is infatuated with itself!

It throws those who do not obey him into witch cauldrons, and burns and tortures them in inquisition courts and in the fires of the furnaces! None of what I said is an exaggeration, is it?

In the coming period, a great wave of hostility towards Islam will spread to Europe, and the Muslim masses will be subjected to massacre and genocide.

Because Christianity is over, the only living and rapidly spreading religion is Islam, and while the institution of family is collapsing in Western societies, it is Muslims who protect the nuclear family and experience a population explosion!

This situation frightens Westerners…

Therefore, it is not unrealistic that Muslims in Western societies are subjected to mass murder!

That's why Muslims need to get stronger and revive the consciousness of the ummah!