Why and how has the world turned into a living hell?

So the conclusion to be drawn from here is this: Science is an effort to accept the truth. It is only concerned with dominance. It tries to dominate man, nature, and God. It cannot escape from being a prisoner of the things it dominates. Knowledge is power, it starts from its principle, but it goes astray in time: It blesses power, the means that produce power, and cannot help putting the means ahead of the ends over time. Result: It loses his ends, and becomes a slave to the means.