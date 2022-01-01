Why and how has the world turned into a living hell?
A scientist only gives dry information: he explains what is, tries to explain it, and looks only at what is, at the shell.
However, a scholar is not a person who gives dry information. He is not content with explaining what is, he explains, interprets, and elucidates on the meaning of what is. He does not deal with the shell, the outer surface, or the visible; on the contrary, he deals with the essence, the inner core, and the invisible.
To decipher the meaning of an event, he traces back to the roots and examines it from all angles.
A scientist tells us the workings of life. He cannot explain what the process means. He just solves the mechanics of it.
A scholar penetrates the spirit of life and deciphers its meaning.
The meaning of life is hidden in solving the secret of existence.
We can decipher the meaning of something not by looking at that thing, but by going beyond that thing, solving the relationship of that thing with other things. Life is not abstract and individual. It is tangible, related, connected, and joint. Truth can be discovered by decoding the relationship, liaison, and commonality hidden in life. The truth is hidden in the shell, not in the outer appearance, but in the essence, in the inner.
Truth is like a house: a house that is entered, inhabited, inhabited, tranquil. Without going inside, no judgment can be made about what is inside from the outside. That would be very silly.
Science only looks, and cannot see. Because it has no heart. It is disconnected. It lacks the inner. It is soulless.
Knowledge flows and sees.
Science advances with success, with the naked eye, with appearance.
Science deals with foresight, the eye of the heart, and beyond the visible.
There may be those who think that I am stuck with words. Getting stuck on words is shallow. I'm talking about concepts that point to different worlds here. Concepts have soul.
Science and enlightenment are not one and the same.
Science basically has two dimensions or faces that look outward and inward.
We call its outward face kesbî/knowledge acquired through reason.
We call the inward-looking face, which is the work of divine grace, the vehbi, or the divine dimension.
Western science is secular. Looking at the world in parts, it's incapable of taking a holistic look at things.
Muslim science is not secular, it looks at the world holistically.
Therefore, secular science has no secular dimension. That's why it's soulless. Hence it is mechanical. That's why it has mechanized and dehumanized both the world and man.
Secular Western science thus only tracks the question of how: How can we produce more? How can we dominate more? etc…
However, Muslim science puts all of the questions of what, how, and why into play: Both the quality/nature/nature/quality of a phenomenon, its quality/quantity, and its purpose/goal are the three fundamental problems that Muslim science investigates without separating them from each other.
So the conclusion to be drawn from here is this: Science is an effort to accept the truth. It is only concerned with dominance. It tries to dominate man, nature, and God. It cannot escape from being a prisoner of the things it dominates. Knowledge is power, it starts from its principle, but it goes astray in time: It blesses power, the means that produce power, and cannot help putting the means ahead of the ends over time. Result: It loses his ends, and becomes a slave to the means.
Muslim science is an effort to surrender to the truth. Instead of worrying about domination, it follows the Truth. Neither means nor ends are displaced, they do not change their roles, and the order of being is not destroyed. The goal is to reach the truth. The ability to penetrate the essence, spirit, and inner face of something.
Secular science enslaves man to the machines and makes the world hell with the tyranny of the law of the jungle, social Darwinism, where the powerful are right and have the right to survive.
Muslim knowledge elevates man to the level of the caliph of the earth. The work that establishes justice, as defined in the Qur'an: Puts everything in its proper place. It does not produce ontological violence by attempting to disrupt the order of existence: It builds a livable world where everyone has a place and the right to life.
That's why in the West man regards his fellow man as a wolf.
However, in our country, man is not a wolf, but his homeland, hope, and horizon.
Therefore, the historian of Western thought Peter Watson will form a sentence that will summarize all we have said by saying, "We have reached the outer worlds, but we have not reached the human being."
Yusuf Kaplan
