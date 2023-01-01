Why are the lords of the global system attacking Türkiye?

The voice of the global system published in England, The Economist magazine, attacks Türkiye at critical times! In its last issue, he wrote that “Erdogan is dragging Türkiye into a dictatorship” and that the opposition that will work in harmony with the global system should be supported!John Bolton from the American administration also called for "Türkiye should be removed from NATO if it does not come into line"!

The Washington Post published an editorial stating that “the most important event of 2023 is the elections in Türkiye”.

Elections are always critical to us. But these elections are seen as a historical turning point, both inside and outside...

It is not surprising that the guardianship powers were panicked. Not; because the will of the "satellites" of the global system, not the will of the nation, but the will of the tutelary powers, has been shaping Türkiye's destiny for two centuries. That's why the worry that Türkiye, which has been stopped, can stand up and take a unique historical march, always keeps the global powers and their collaborative satellites awake.

THE BRAIN AND MASTERMIND OF THE CAPITALIST SYSTEM: BRITISH AND JEWISH





The global capitalist system is sustained by the dialectical relationship between two tyrannical powers, the conflict that sometimes takes the form of collusion. The Cold War was just such an invented, fictional war. There were apparently capitalist and socialist blocs, but the real war was between two invisible actors.

The first of these two actors are the Anglo-Saxons, whose brains the British formed.

The second is the actors of Jewish power, known as the globalists and the founder and owner of the establishment in America.

There are two important weekly news commentary magazines that act as the spokesperson and watchdog of the global system: The Economist and Time magazines.

The Economist magazine is the spokesperson and watchdog of the interests of the British, and therefore of the Anglo-Saxons.

Time magazine is the window and voice of Jewish power, whose epicenter is the United States, but which controls the economies of countries such as Russia, Germany, France.

These journals are the most influential journals that "manage" and direct those who run the world.

It is necessary to follow these journals regularly to find out where the world is going and what kind of calculations the lords of the global system are pursuing.

THE NEW BLOOD OF CAPITALISM: CAN CHINA BE CONTAINED?

Both the British and the Jews decided that liberal capitalism had to change place and direction: it moved, moved, moved from the Atlantic to the Pacific, from the U.S. to China.

It is not capitalism that has been carried over; carried Anglo-Saxon geopolitics and Jewish political economy.

Capitalism needed a different, if not fresh, blood: That blood was found in China.

The question is here: Is China an opportunity or a trap for Westerners?

It is a trap for those who think that China will overtake America by becoming capitalist.

But the real question is: Or is capitalism a trap for China?

Publishing like the brain of the global capitalist system, The Economist says that Russia and China are pursuing an alternative world order. He had this on the cover of the previous months: The Alternative World Order with the title.

The subtitle explains a little more what the goal is: “Friendship between the two states has no limits”.

What does The Economist or the British mind want to do?

He wants Russia and China to form a strong alliance and confront the West.

What does it mean for the alliance of China and Russia to confront the West?

It means that they become targets and are finished before they are even born.

The Economist is provoking China and Russia both against the West and against each other.

The British think that China and Russia will establish an alternative world order by making an alliance, and that these two actors must be drowned before this order is even born.

A NEW WORLD ORDER CANNOT BE ESTABLISHED WITHOUT ISLAM!

Will the world order that is assumed to be established by capitalistized China and Russia be a new world order?

No way.

No, because a new world order cannot be established without Islam. Even if it is established, that established order will not be a new order; it can only be repairing the old one by changing the place and direction, or presenting it as new by masking it and camouflaging it.

Apart from this, the order that I think will be established, that is being established, is a postmodern order: the order of disorder. Or stable instability.

Conflicts will not end, wars will not end, and the stability of the world will be destabilized by proxy wars and asymmetric wars. Order will be brought out of instability. No problem will/will be solved permanently…

Thus, capitalism will breathe for another 50 to 100 years; but this time it will be autocratic capitalism, not liberal! Corporate capitalism will be replaced by state capitalism.

THE GLOBAL SYSTEM'S TERRIBLE DREAM: Türkiye!

To sum up… Both Russia and China lost their souls too much to establish a new order and became slaves of brutal capitalism.

An entire continent of Asia is dying on its deathbed: they have castrated Japan, they have man-raised South Korea and other small Asian tigers.





China and Russia were stopped by monetary power, and other Asian tigers tempted by libido and subjugated to capitalism.





There may be signs of revival in the Islamic world, but on one condition: If a Muslim superpower emerges and starts walking, the Islamic world can gather around it.









If you look carefully, it seems that that Muslim superpower could be none other than Türkiye. The only country in the world that has the historical, intellectual and actual potential to present a reviving civilization ideal to humanity.





The British, the Jews, the Germans, the French, the Chinese and the Russians will not hesitate to take steps to weaken Türkiye when appropriate!





Türkiye is not just Türkiye. Türkiye is the soul of the world, the hope of the oppressed and the nightmare of the tyrants. The nightmare of the global system is Türkiye; That's why they are attacking Türkiye: If we challenge the global system by saying "the world is bigger than five", by taking steps that are more grounded. They will continue to attack Türkiye!



