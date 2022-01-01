Asian stock markets close mostly lower on Tuesday
Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in region, falls 2.29%
AA Tuesday 14:22, 11 October 2022
File photo
File photo
Major Asian stock markets mostly fell by Tuesday's close amid concerns that rising interest rates, new COVID lockdowns, and geopolitical risks would choke global growth.
The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, fell 2.29% to 2,804.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange decreased 2.64% to 26,401.
The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, lost 2.23% to 16,832, its lowest close in 11 years.
China's Shanghai Stock Exchange, on the other hand, rose 0.19% to close at 2,979.8.
The Indian Sensex benchmark lost 1.46% to 57,147
The Singapore index dropped slightly by 0.08% to finish at 3,105 on Tuesday.
