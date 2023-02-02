Bank of England raises policy rate by 50 basis points to 4%

|
File photo
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 4%.
This is the bank’s 10th consecutive hike since December 2021.
The interest rate was at 0.1% in November 2021.
In a statement, the bank said global inflation rates are still high despite decreasing energy prices and an easing of global supply chain issues.
“Near-term data developments will be crucial in assessing how quickly and to what extent external and domestic inflationary pressures will abate,” the statement said.