Bank of England raises policy rate by 50 basis points to 4%

Bank hikes rate for 10th consecutive time since December 2021

16:50 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 4%.


This is the bank’s 10th consecutive hike since December 2021.


The interest rate was at 0.1% in November 2021.


In a statement, the bank said global inflation rates are still high despite decreasing energy prices and an easing of global supply chain issues.


“Near-term data developments will be crucial in assessing how quickly and to what extent external and domestic inflationary pressures will abate,” the statement said.

