Economy
Bitcoin exceeds $30,000 level after panic selloff
AA  Friday 11:01, 13 May 2022
Price of world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap rises over 10%

The price of Bitcoin increased more than 10% to surpass $30,000 on Friday.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market cap, has started recovering after falling below $27,000 on Thursday driven by investors' panic selloff running on full throttle.

The previous lowest figure was seen on Dec. 28, 2020, when it fell to $26,144, according to official figures.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency has lost a whopping 55% in just six months after hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November.

The total value of the crypto market stood at $1.31 trillion as of 0529GMT on Friday.

