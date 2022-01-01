File photo
Price of Bitcoin was struggling to climb above $30,000 on Saturday as demand in the cryptocurrency market continues to be weak.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto by market cap, was trading at $29,060 at 1210 GMT for a daily loss of 4.7%.
The world's largest altcoin Ethereum was also struggling to surpass $2,000, as it was trading at $1,981 for a 5.7% daily decline at the time.
Once-popular cryptocurrency Luna saw its price sinking to almost $0 on Friday, tanking from its top 10 position in just a matter of days. It was up 1500% to $0.00045 at the time, but its price was still far away from $99.24 a month ago.
Luna's sibling TerraUSD, a stable coin referred to as UST that was designed to be pegged one-to-one with the US dollar, was at $0.2029 for a 17% increase.
With the price of UST in free fall in recent days, more and more Luna were burned and that had a negative impact on investors' confidence, which led them to dump the coin that eventually brought its price down to junk level.
Total value of the crypto market stood at $1.24 trillion at the time for a daily decline of 5.5%.
Bitcoin struggles to climb above $30K
Finland and Sweden: 'Guesthouses for terrorists'
France condemns attack on Turkish Consulate General in Paris
G7 countries call on Russia to end war on Ukraine
Palestine welcomes int’l participation in investigating reporter’s death
Algeria appoints new intelligence chief