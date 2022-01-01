Borsa Istanbul looking down at Friday's open
BIST 100 index loses 6.44 points from previous close
Friday 10:16, 28 October 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,928.08 points on Friday, down 0.16%, or 6.44 points from the previous close.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.05% to close at 3,934.52 points, with a daily trading volume of 67 billion Turkish liras ($3.61 billion).
The market opened for a half-day on Friday for observance of the Republic Day holiday on Oct. 29.
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6160 as of 10.06 a.m. local time (0706GMT), the euro/lira parity was at 18.5618, and a British pound traded for 21.4616 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $93.80 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,660.
