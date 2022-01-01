news
Economy
Borsa Istanbul opens at over 4,600 points
BIST 100 index gains around 62 points from previous close
AA  Tuesday 10:32, 15 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at a record high level of 4.632,16 points on Tuesday, up 1.36%, or 61.96 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.57% to end Monday at 4,570.20, hitting a historical high close, points with a daily trading volume of 91 billion Turkish liras ($4.91 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6070 as of 10.01 a.m. local time (0701GMT), the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.2360, and a British pound traded for 21.9530 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $93.21 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,774.15.

default-profile-img
