news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Economy
Borsa Istanbul opens mid-week up
BIST 100 index gains over 11 points from previous close
AA  Wednesday 11:24, 02 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,066.02 points on Wednesday, up 0.28%, or 11.35 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 1.9% on Tuesday to a record close of 4,054.67 points, with a daily trading volume of 80 billion Turkish liras ($4.30 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6195 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate was at 18.4260, and a British pound traded for 21.4151 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $95.62 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,651.23.

#Borsa Istanbul
#Türkiye
#US dollar
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Borsa Istanbul opens mid-week up

yeniSafak

Ukrainian soldiers fire self-propelled howitzer towards Russian forces

yeniSafak

At least 140 civilian homes demolished by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

yeniSafak

British PM Sunak pivots to attend UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

yeniSafak

Grain prices retreat as Russia announces return to Black Sea grain deal

yeniSafak

Russia announces resumption of Black Sea grain deal