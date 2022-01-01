Borsa Istanbul opens mid-week up
BIST 100 index gains over 11 points from previous close
02 November 2022
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,066.02 points on Wednesday, up 0.28%, or 11.35 points, from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 1.9% on Tuesday to a record close of 4,054.67 points, with a daily trading volume of 80 billion Turkish liras ($4.30 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.6195 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate was at 18.4260, and a British pound traded for 21.4151 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $95.62 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,651.23.
